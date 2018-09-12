Experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA returns with a new video for the opening track to his latest album Veteran, the glitchy funk record “1539 N. Calvert.” The strange and dark visual, directed by Audrey Gatewood, features a makeshift Last Supper full of drugs, alcohol, and guests ready to rage and dance to the brooding, groovy drumbeat and JPEGMAFIA’s high energy wailing. The track is named for the address of the former Baltimore music spot The Bell Foundry, where it was originally recorded.

“The Bell Foundry doesn’t exist anymore but no one who was a part of the community there will ever forget it,” JPEGMAFIA said in a statement. “This video is the best recreation of what we experienced there, but in reality, there is no way to convey that on screen, I wish I could put what I feel for The Bell into words but I’m not that smart I guess.” The Bell Foundry, which does make an appearance in the video, was shut down back in 2016 by the city. JPEGMAFIA is currently on a North American tour. Watch the video for “1539 N. Calvert” below.