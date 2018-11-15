Frank Ocean Made His Instagram Account Public

Frank Ocean continues to be one of the most elusive figures in pop music today, but things are looking up: the Blonde hitmaker has made his much-hyped personal Instagram account public. To mark the occasion, Ocean posted a shirtless mirror selfie simply caption with the word “Welcome.”

The account’s earliest post dates back to a May 2017 photo of Ocean posed with actor Ansel Elgort, who mentioned the photo in an interview that year with Billboard, where he says that the two hung out in Chinatown and that Ocean complimented his singing voice. Other Instagram posts show alongside Tyler, the Creator, Zoë Kravitz, SZA, and his mom, as well as photos of live performances, magazine cover shoots, the platinum certification for his album Blonde, and more.

Earlier this month, Ocean hosted a series of midterm election episodes of his Beats 1 radio show blonded, where he spoke out against voter suppression, his willingness to pay higher taxes, and his constant frustration with Donald Trump. He also recently announced that he was giving away free merchandise at pop-up shops in Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas to anyone who could prove that they voted. The event’s flyer noted the historical significance of the congressional candidates in those areas, including Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, and Beto O’Rourke. Check out a few photos from his now-public Instagram account below.

