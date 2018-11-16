While the indie rock trio Boygenius are comprised relatively new artists Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, they are already considered to be an supergroup within their scene, and it’s not hard at all to see why. They work amazingly well together and create deeply penetrating music as a unit. All three have experience being part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, and they bring that expertise and stellar talent together to their first Tiny Desk as a band. They performed three songs off their new well-received EP: “Souvenir,” “Me & My Dog,” “Ketchum, ID.”

Lucy Dacus released her album Historian earlier this year, while Julien Baker’s sophomore album Turn Out the Lights came out last year. Phoebe Bridgers released Stranger in the Alps in September. The trio are touring together across North America and will continue to do so until the very end of the month. Watch the full Tiny Desk concert below.