Boygenius, the supergroup of indie singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, has surprise-released their debut EP two weeks early. The group shared three of the songs on the six-song self-titled EP in August, each of which featured lead vocal turns from a different one of the three artists. The EP was recorded over the course of four days in Los Angeles in June. Lucy Dacus released the album Historian earlier this year. Julien Baker’s anticipated sophomore LP Turn Out the Lights came out in the fall of last year, and Phoebe Bridgers released Stranger in the Alps in September. Stream the full boygenius EP below, ahead of its official physical release on November 9.