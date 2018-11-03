Björk’s Feature Film Debut The Juniper Tree to Receive Digital Restoration, Re-Release

In 1990, Björk stared in Nietzchka Keene’s film The Juniper Tree based on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name. Now, the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research is partnering with The Film Foundation and the George Lucas Family Foundation to bring the film to theaters across North America as part of a new digital restoration process. The partnership involves a 4k digital resolution, and the organizations also plan to make the film available publicly as part of its upcoming widespread digital rerelease. The new digital restoration will premiere at AFI Fest on Saturday, November 10 in Los Angeles.

In May, Björk stopped by Later.. With Jools Holland to perform songs from the EP of remixes of songs from her recent album Utopia, marking her first TV performance in 8 years. In the wake of the album, she released music videos for the songs “Utopia,” “Arisen My Senses,” and “Blissing Me.” Watch the trailer for The Juniper Tree below.