Video: Björk – “Utopia”

On Björk’s fantastic new album of the same name, the song “Utopia” represents a move away from states of confusion and self-questioning toward enlightenment. In her new video for the song, directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, we see a concrete representation of the idyllic place conjured by the music. It’s pretty much what listeners might expect: a fantastical floating island in the sky (think the landscape of some strange planet from the original Star Trek series mixed with a set from The Dark Crystal) where Björk and others play strangely carved flutes all day. Fantastic creatures and glittering pollen-like flakes soar through the air. The outfits are astonishing; Bjork’s is like a manifestation of the more explicit implications of a Georgia O’Keefe painting. Watch below.