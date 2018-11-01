Watch Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock Talk, Sheck Wes Perform on Fallon

Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys were special guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, discussing their monolithic new autobiography/memoir/essay collection Beastie Boys Book. Fallon, a proud superfan, guided the former Beasties through the twists and turns of the group’s career, soliciting stories about the evolution of the band’s name, the evolution of “Cooky Puss,” Adam Yauch trying to awkwardly jam with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way” on bass, and more. Fallon also showed a tape of himself rapping along to “So What’cha Want” in high school. The show also celebrated Ad-Rock’s birthday by presenting him with a custom boombox.

Fittingly, a modern-day iconoclastic, up-and-coming New York rap act was featured on Fallon that night: Sheck Wes performing his Mudboy track “Mo Bamba” in an ominous, Kruger-esque Halloween costume.

A sprawling, all-star roster of readers was recently announced for an accompanying audiobook to Beastie Boys Book, including Chuck D, Kim Gordon, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, Ben Stiller, Jeff Tweedy, Will Ferrell, Rachel Maddow, and more. Rolling Stone and Vulture recently published separate excerpts, including a story about the making of “Sabotage” read by Tim Meadows. The Beastie Boys are finishing a book tour this month. Beastie Boys Book is out now.

Watch the Beasties’ interview and Sheck Wes’ performance below.