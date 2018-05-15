As was presaged in a January Beats 1 interview with Mike D, the long-awaited Beastie Boys memoir is indeed coming out this fall. Entitled Beastie Boys Book, the 592-page volume is a “panoramic experience” rather than a conventional memoir. In addition to candid writing by Mike D and Ad-Rock themselves about their career, the book will feature illustrations, photos, a cookbook by Roy Choi, mixtape playlists, and original essays and other material by Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante, and more. Beastie Boys Book is due out on October 30, and you can preorder it here.