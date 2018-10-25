Beastie Boys Book is a sprawling omnibus of an autobiography featuring essays from Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock, as well as contributions from other friends and celebrities including Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, and Wes Anderson. The 600-page volume is out on October 30, and the former Beasties will be setting off on a book tour promoting it next week, complete with live Mixmaster Mike soundtrack, an art exhibit, and more.

Now, another ambitious component to the project has been announced: an all-star audiobook treatment. As Pitchfork reports, the modern book-on-tape will feature readers such as Chuck D, Kim Gordon, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, Ben Stiller, Jon Stewart, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tweedy, LL Cool J, and (why not) Rachel Maddow. A release date has not yet been announced.

Vulture recently published an excerpt from the book, which, among other things, features Mike D discussing why the Beasties didn’t want to give into label pressure and diss a “nice guy” like MC Hammer. Read it here, and see the full list of audiobook contributors below.

Steve Buscemi

Tim Meadows

Ada Calhoun

Bette Midler

Bobby Cannavale

Mix Master Mike

Exene Cervenka

Nas

Roy Choi

Yoshimi O

Jarvis Cocker

Rosie Perez

Elvis Costello

Amy Poehler

Chuck D

Kelly Reichardt

Nadia Dajani

John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg

Ian Rogers

Will Ferrell

Maya Rudolph

Crosby Fitzgerald

Rev Run

Randy Gardner

Luc Sante

Kim Gordon

Kate Schellenbach

Josh Hamilton

MC Serch

LL Cool J

Chloë Sevigny

Spike Jonze

Jon Stewart

Pat Kiernan

Ben Stiller

Talib Kweli

Wanda Sykes

Dave Macklovitch

Jeff Tweedy

Rachel Maddow

Philippe Zdar

Michael Diamond

Adam Horovitz