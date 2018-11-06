6ix9ine’s Manager Charged With Assault for Altercation at Rapper’s Post-Sentencing Celebration

New York rapper 6ix9ine’s manager Kifano Jordan was charged today with gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for an incident in Manhattan that occurred hours after the artist’s sentencing in a sexual misconduct case on October 26. The alleged victim was “struck in the head by a chair causing physical injury” and fired two shots in response, striking another man involved in the altercation, a police spokesperson told Spin. Jordan surrendered today and is currently in custody.

Pitchfork reports that the incident occurred outside a restaurant where 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) and associates planned to celebrate the rapper receiving a probation sentence (and avoiding jail time) for the use of a child in a sexual performance. The altercation reportedly started after a private security guard turned away the crew. Faheem Walter, another associate of Hernandez, was struck by the guard’s gunfire and hospitalized. Walter and Zachary Bunce were charged at the time with gang assault for their alleged roles in the dispute.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to his sexual misconduct felony in 2015. As Jezebel first reported, the case regarded three videos posted online in which the rapper appeared with a 13-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts. He was 18 when the videos were filmed. Prosecutors had recommended prison time and sex offender certification. A judge ultimately sentenced Hernandez on the aforementioned date to four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service.