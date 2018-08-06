6ix9ine Could Face Prison in 2015 Sexual Misconduct Case

Just as his controversial career begins to solidify, rainbow-haired rapper 6ix9ine could face prison time over his 2015 conviction for sexual misconduct with a minor, Pitchfork and the Blast report. Following two recent arrests while on probation, the Manhattan D.A. office has reportedly recommended that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, be sentenced to one to three years in prison and register as a sex offender.

In 2015, Hernandez pled guilty to three felony counts of “Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.” The case stemmed from a series of explicit videos he posted to social media featuring a 13-year-old girl; one video included footage of Hernandez “[standing] behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks.” Hernandez was 18 at the time the videos were filmed.

Hernandez’s 2015 plea deal offered probation with a number of requirements, including community service, a GED, and a stipulation that he not break the law again. The GED requirement proved challenging, and as his fame and notoriety have continued to rise, he repeatedly wound up in trouble. In May, he was arrested in Brooklyn for driving with a suspended license and accused of assaulting a police officer. In July, he was arrested again on an outstanding warrant for the alleged choking of a 16-year-old at a mall in Houston.

The sentencing date in Hernandez’s sexual misconduct case has been pushed back multiple times and is now set for October 2. Meanwhile, his recent single with Nicki Minaj, “Fefe,” sits at No. 3 on the Hot 100.