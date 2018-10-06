6ix9ine Sentenced to Four Years Probation in Sexual Misconduct Case

6ix9ine has been sentenced to four years probation (with credit for one year served) in his case for the “use of a child in a sexual performance,” according to multiple reports. The rising Brooklyn rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count in 2015 after appearing in three videos uploaded to social media that featured him groping a 13-year-old girl nude and in her underwear. Hernandez was 18 when the videos were filmed.

The sentence also requires the rapper to complete 1,000 hours of community service. It’s a lenient conclusion relative to that requested by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which suggested to the court in August that he receive one to three years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

Hernandez’s sentencing was originally adjourned until October 20, 2017 and was repeatedly postponed over the past year. His plea agreement required him to obtain his GED and commit no crimes for two years, among other terms. As of January, 6ix9ine had not earned his GED. He has reportedly been charged with several crimes in recent months including driving with a suspended license, choking a teenager, and assaulting a police officer.

As his sexual misconduct case stretched on, his profile has continued to rise. Hernandez’s debut mixtape Day69 premiered at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart in February, and he has since earned RIAA platinum certifications for his singles “Gummo” and “Fefe,” the latter peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100 after appearing on Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen. He’s also been endorsed by Kanye West.