Tyler, the Creator Signs Sony Deal to Produce More Television

Tyler, the Creator and his collaborator Lionel Boyce have signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop scripted and unscripted projects, per The Hollywood Reporter. The pair previously produced the Odd Future sketch comedy show Loiter Squad and co-wrote the animated series The Jellies!, both Adult Swim properties. Tyler also hosted and executive produced last year’s Viceland series Nuts + Bolts.

The news follows the release of Tyler and Danny Elfman’s remake of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” for the Christmas franchise’s forthcoming animated reboot The Grinch. He dropped several loose tracks over the summer, most recently “Puff,” and released an instrumental-only version of his 2015 album Cherry Bomb earlier this month. According to THR, Tyler noted in a press release for his Sony television deal that “Tacos are great with bar-b-que sauce, I’m excited.”

Watch Tyler’s latest music video for the Kali Uchis-featuring Flower Boy song “See You Again,” which he directed under his Wolf Haley moniker, below.