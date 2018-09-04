Tyler, the Creator – “Puff”

Tyler, the Creator has released the latest in an ongoing series of loose tracks he’s been posting all summer. Unlike the others—which are mostly freestyles over other people’s beats—“Puff” is an extended, spacey instrumental, which closes out with some parody radio host banter. The YouTube description credits “gap tooth t on the keys,” which seems like a creative way of the Odd Future honcho crediting his own contribution to the song. The track formed the basis for “Blow My Load” from Tyler’s 2015 album Cherry Bomb, which featured contributions from Wanya Morris, Dâm-Funk, Austin Feinstein, and Syd.

Tyler’s other recent loosies include “Bronco,” “Gelato,” “Peach Fuzz,” “435,” and the A$AP-Rocky-featuring Monica flip “Potato Salad,” which the two released with a video in July. Listen to “Puff” below.