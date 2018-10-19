Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Mid90s Score

Mid90s, Jonah Hill’s film about skateboarding boys, was released today along with the movie’s score, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The duo’s four-track set follows the release earlier this week of Mid90s’ soundtrack, a collection of decade-appropriate hip-hop and punk songs around which Hill has said he wrote and shot the film. Reznor and Ross’ contributions contrast those sounds with spare nostalgic piano arrangements.

In an interview this week on The Tonight Show, Hill called Reznor one of his “heroes.” The first-time director also said he never met either NIN member in person during the movie’s post-production, and shared a story about his embarrassingly persistent attempts to joke with Reznor over email:

A lot of times I’d end the exchange with, “Oh, if you need someone to sing backup on ‘Head Like A Hole’ I’m available.” And it was never acknowledged … I would do it every day, every time we had to discuss the score. “Hey, I’m available to sing backup on ‘Head Like A Hole.’” Nothing. And then after like six months I did it, I just got back, on the email with everyone, a “Ha.”

Reznor and Ross’ next major score work will be for HBO’s episodic adaptation of the DC graphic novel Watchmen. Their 2017 interpretation of John Carpenter’s original Halloween theme is receiving a Carpenter-endorsed vinyl reissue due Oct. 26. Nine Inch Nails is currently on tour through December. You can listen to the Mid90s score below.