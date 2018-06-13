Nine Inch Nails Add New U.S. Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails have expanded their summer and fall tour with the Jesus and Mary Chain. The Cold and Black and Infinite tour now features additional shows in New York City, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles following the concerts scheduled in those cities selling out. The additional dates are below; see the previously announced list of tour dates here. Nine Inch Nails will release their new album, Bad Witch, on June 22.

10-16 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

10-17 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

11-25 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

12-04 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12-14 Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

12-15 Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Correction: An earlier version of this post falsely reported that the additional New York City shows were at Radio City Music Hall. They are, in fact, to be held at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater.