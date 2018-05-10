Nine Inch Nails have announced a new United States tour for this fall featuring support from the Jesus and Mary Chain. They’ve also shared details about an upcoming album–the band’s third release in the past two years–entitled Bad Witch (why not?) which will be released on June 22. You can preorder Bad Witch and a variety of associated bundles at NIN’s website.

Tickets for the tour, entitled Cold and Black and Infinite, are only being sold in person at the box office of the shows’ venues to crack down on third-party sellers and scalping. Tickets will be on sale May 19 at all venues except Red Rocks, which will be selling on May 20. See the full list of tour dates below, along with the track listing and cover art for Bad Witch.

1. Shit Mirror

2. Ahead of Ourselves

3. Play the Goddamned Part

4. God Break Down the Door

5. I’m Not From This World

6. Over and Out

09/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater

09/26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/29 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/09 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/13 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/14 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/19 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/20 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/23 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/25 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

10/26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

11/23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/28 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/03 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/07 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/08 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/12 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

Update: A previous version of this story referred to Bad Witch as an EP. Nine Inch Nails’ representative have confirmed that it is a full album.