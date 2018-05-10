News \
Nine Inch Nails Announce New Album Bad Witch, U.S. Tour With Jesus and Mary Chain
Nine Inch Nails have announced a new United States tour for this fall featuring support from the Jesus and Mary Chain. They’ve also shared details about an upcoming album–the band’s third release in the past two years–entitled Bad Witch (why not?) which will be released on June 22. You can preorder Bad Witch and a variety of associated bundles at NIN’s website.
Tickets for the tour, entitled Cold and Black and Infinite, are only being sold in person at the box office of the shows’ venues to crack down on third-party sellers and scalping. Tickets will be on sale May 19 at all venues except Red Rocks, which will be selling on May 20. See the full list of tour dates below, along with the track listing and cover art for Bad Witch.
1. Shit Mirror
2. Ahead of Ourselves
3. Play the Goddamned Part
4. God Break Down the Door
5. I’m Not From This World
6. Over and Out
09/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
09/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks
09/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks
09/24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater
09/26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
09/27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
09/29 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
10/09 Washington, DC The Anthem
10/13 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/14 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/19 Boston, MA Boch Center
10/20 Boston, MA Boch Center
10/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
10/23 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
10/25 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
10/26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
11/23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
11/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
11/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/28 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/03 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/07 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/08 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/12 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
Update: A previous version of this story referred to Bad Witch as an EP. Nine Inch Nails’ representative have confirmed that it is a full album.