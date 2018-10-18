Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s 2017 interpretation of John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween theme is getting a vinyl release on October 26. Sacred Bones is releasing the track on one side of the 12″ EP with Carpenter’s version from 2017’s Anthology on the other side.

Carpenter gave his stamp of approval to Reznor and Ross’s interpretation of his chilling score in a statement that sounds more like he’s complimenting himself than Reznor and Ross.

“Moody and dark, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ version of Halloween does amazing justice to the original,” Carpenter said. “I’m impressed.” Carpenter is impressed that his profoundly moody and dark composition remained moody and dark after being tweaked by Reznor and Ross.

Is it more impressive than, say, Carpenter’s recent reworking of the theme he recorded with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies for David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween sequel? He didn’t say.

“I clearly remember my friends and I at thirteen years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978.” Reznor said in a statement. “We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

Also impressive is the cover art which features the haunting image from the 1978 slasher film of Michael Myers, aka “The Shape,” masquerading as Bob, the lascivious teen Myers murdered when he slipped away from the bedroom to go get a beer. RIP, Bob.