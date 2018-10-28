Kanye West has designed a new clothing line encouraging African Americans to part ways with the Democratic Party. The shirts, which heavily use the phrase “Blexit” or “Black Exit,” made their debut on Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., a conference organized by Turning Point USA spokesperson Candace Owens, whom Kanye has shown support for in the past.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Owens said at the event, according to Page Six. “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

Though Kanye wasn’t present at the event, Owens emphasized Kanye’s involvement with the designs, which is also stressed on the Blexit product page. The clothing line, which heavily features the phrases “Blexit” and “We Free,” is part of the broader launch of Blexit.com, a new campaign claiming to be a “renaissance” and a “formal declaration of independence” for black Americans.

Despite this apparent allegiance to the Republican party, Kanye recently revealed that he had donated $73,000 to the campaign of Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, an avowed Democrat. Kanye recently met with Donald Trump, where the two discussed criminal justice reform and the 13th Amendment as it pertains to prison labor. Kanye later gave custom MAGA hats to Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, each with a unique phrase riffing on Trump’s original Make America Great Again slogan suited to their political focus. Check out Kanye’s “Blexit” designs below.