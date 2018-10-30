An all-star tribute concert to late Frightened Rabbit bandleader Scott Hutchison has been announced. Set to take place at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade on December 5, “Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of the Songs of Scott Hutchison” will feature appearances by Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, and Kevin Devine.

The concert is a benefit for a new charity set up by Hutchison’s family, the Scott Hutchison Fund. Hutchison’s brother Grant explained in a statement: “The Scott Hutchison Fund has been set up in memory of our beloved Scott. It will form the basis for a Mental Health Charity to be set up fully in the coming months. We hope to be able to help others the way Scott did with kindness, empathy and hope.”

Scott Hutchison passed away in Scotland in May, after being reported missing. Death Cab For Cutie, Manchester Orchestra and more have paid tribute to Hutchison by covering his music. In August, Frightened Rabbit announced their first show since Hutchison’s passing, performing as “The Songs of Frightened Rabbit,” and performing with special guests. Tickets for the Brooklyn benefit concert are scheduled to go on sale this Friday (November 2).