Death Cab For Cutie – “My Backwards Walk” (Frightened Rabbit Cover)

Following the recent release of their latest album Thank You For Today, Death Cab For Cutie have released a cover of Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk.” The record is the latest for Spotify’s Singles series and features the Death Cab flare of ghostly pianos and tender, acoustic guitars aiding Ben Gibbard’s voice. The Death Cab version is a little more sparse than Frightened Rabbit’s, but holds on to the gentle and anthemic sound of the original. Recently, Frightened Rabbit announced their first show since the death of frontman Scott Hutchison. Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s “My Backwards Walk” below.