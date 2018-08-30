Frightened Rabbit have announced their first show since the death of frontman Scott Hutchison in May. The group, now billed as “The Songs of Frightened Rabbit,” will perform December 8 in Glasgow at Sleep In The Park, a Scotland-wide event that raises money to combat homelessness in the country. The band will be joined by guest performers during their set, including The Twilight Sad’s James Graham. Scott’s brother and bandmate, Grant Hutchison, told the BBC that this would be “the perfect time” for the band to play again:

“We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honour Scott in the best way we know – to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do.”