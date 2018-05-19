Manchester Orchestra Cover Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk”: Listen

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson was found dead last week after going missing earlier this month. Since his death, a growing number of bands have expressed their grief at his passing, with bands like the National, Belle & Sebastian, and Snow Patrol remembering the songwriter on social media. Now Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra have shared a cover of Frightened Rabbit’s The Midnight Organ Flight song “My Backwards Walk” in remembrance of Hutchinson. The two bands have notably collaborated in the past on the song “Architect,” a Record Store Day exclusive in 2013. Listen to Manchester Orchestra’s “My Backwards Walk” cover below.

A week ago we lost a dear friend, we thought the best way to honor him was the only way we know how, to play one of his many incredible songs. much love, MO https://t.co/TrVcPvQX5z

— Manchester Orchestra (@ManchesterOrch) May 18, 2018