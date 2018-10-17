Erykah Badu was a surprise guest rapper at the end of one of the cyphers on the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night. After freestyles from Bri Steves, Neelam Hakeem, Sharaya J, and Chika, the neo-soul legend was revealed as the segment’s shadowy DJ. A strikingly-clad Badu ran through the most playful verse of the session, backed by some slight instrumental punctuation, ending up with “Walkin’ around/Runnin’ your town/BET cypher’s going down.”

Erkyah Badu gave an NPR Tiny Desk concert this summer, performing classic tracks from her early career. She also helped lead a protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court in D.C. earlier this month. Another notable moment from the BET cyphers was a censored freestyle by Vic Mensa which called out the late XXXTentacion for being a domestic abuser. Watch the BET cypher featuring Badu below.