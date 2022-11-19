Instagram Facebook Twitter
Walking the Walk: Punk Rockers on Why They Entered Politics
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation
Maggie Lindemann
How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Reveal Lineup for First-Ever Black Star Line Festival

Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, and more will join the Chicago-based artists
Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Black Star Line Festival
(Photo Credit: Keeley Parenteau)

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have revealed the lineup of artists who will be joining them at their first-ever Black Star Line Festival, which takes place in Accra, Ghana in January. The list of talent includes Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest.

The festival will be held in Ghana’s historic Black Star Square.

“Since 1957, Ghana has been a support system and stronghold for Black liberation globally,” Chance the Rapper said in a statement. “This year Accra became a second home to me, and my Ghanaian friends have become my family. We’re incredibly humbled and honored to build something from the ground up that creates community and memories for Black people of the diaspora & continent for years to come. Akwaaba!!”

The inspiration for the festival happened after the two Chicago-based artists traveled several times with a group of Chicago Public School students to the African country. “We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana,” Chance continued This is what we’re working to create. … We see the biggest artists in the world coming down for a shared experience. We see 38,000 people — a sea of black folks standing out there.”

Ahead of Black Star Line Festival kicking off, the first week of January will also feature free educational and cultural programming across Accra.

Along with the festival’s lineup announcement on Friday, Chance The Rapper released the new song “YAH Know” which features Ghanaian artist King Promise (see the music video below). It’s from his soon-to-be-released multi-disciplinary album Star Line Gallery that carries on the ethos of the festival as a celebration of Black artists.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

