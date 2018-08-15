Erykah Badu recently stopped by the NPR offices to take part in the latest installment of their Tiny Desk Concert series. She was joined by her seven-piece band for the performance, which included extended renditions of classic records “Rimshot,” from 1997’s Baduizm, and “Green Eyes,” from 2000’s Mama’s Gun. With “Green Eyes” in particular, Badu goes on a long, kaleidoscopic performance that begins with a classical musical arrangement and gets jazzier, funkier, and more soulful as the set goes on. Badu’s Tiny Desk showcases the timelessness of her early records, which highlight the powerful traditions of soul music’s past even in the present. Watch the full Tiny Desk Concert below.