Deerhunter have announced a new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? The LP—the band’s eighth—is due out on January 19 on 4AD, and is the followup to 2015’s Fading Frontier. The album was produced by Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon (who worked with lead singer Bradford Cox during a residency at the Marfa Myths Festival in April), Ben H. Allen III, Ben Etter, and the band. It was recorded in studios in Marfa, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. A press statement for the 10-song album describes it as “a science fiction album about the present” and obliquely offers some insight into its title:

How do you describe an album out of time, concerned with the disappearance of culture, of humanity, of nature, of logic and emotion? Why make this album in an era when attention spans have been reduced to next to nothing, and the tactile grains of making music have been further reduced to algorithms and projected playlist placement. Why wake up in the morning? Why hasn’t everything already disappeared?

To announce the release of the album, Deerhunter has released its opening track, “Death in Midsummer,” as well as an accompanying, loosely Western-themed video, which features Bradford Cox swinging on a giant tree swing and wandering around a ghost town, among other things. Le Bon contributes the harpsichord that dominates the track.

The band has also announced a North American tour, as well as some dates in Japan, for early next year; L’Rain, Mary Lattimore, Faye Webster, and Confusing Mix of Nations will provide support on select dates. The band will also be playing a string of shows in South America at the beginning of next month. After a break from performing, the band reunited for a series of North American dates earlier this year, debuting a new lineup.

Check out the cover art and track list for Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, the video for “Death in Midsummer,” and the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

1. Death In Midsummer

2. No One’s Sleeping

3. Greenpoint Gothic

4. Element

5. What Happens To People

6. Détournement

7. Futurism

8. Tarnung

9. Plains

10. Nocturne

11/4 SAO PAOLO, Balaclava Festival

11/8 SANTIAGO, Blondie

11/10 SANTIAGO, Fauna Primavera

11/11 BUENOS AIRES, Personal Fest

11/13 QUITO, La Ideal

11/14 LIMA, Sala Raimondi

1/17 LOS ANGELES, CA Lodge Room (with Confusing Mix of Nations)

1/21 OSAKA, Bigcat (with Gang Gang Dance)

1/22 NAGOYA, Electric Ladyland

1/23 TOKYO, O-East

2/15 NASHVILLE, TN Cannery Ballroom (with Faye Webster)

2/18 CLEVELAND, OH Mahall’s 20 Lanes (with Mary Lattimore)

2/19 DETROIT, MI El Club (with Mary Lattimore)

2/21 TORONTO, ON Danforth Music Hall (with Mary Lattimore)

2/22 MONTREAL, QC Le National (with Mary Lattimore)

2/23 NEW HAVEN, CT College Street Music Hall (with Mary Lattimore)

2/24 BOSTON, MA Royale (with Mary Lattimore)

2/27 BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Steel (with Mary Lattimore, L’Rain)

3/1 PHILADELPHIA, PA Union Transfer (with L’Rain)

3/2 WASHINGTON DC 9:30 Club (with L’Rain)

3/3 BALTIMORE, MD Ottobar

3/5 PITTSBURGH, PA Mr. Small’s Theatre (with L’Rain)

3/6 LOUISVILLE, KY Headliner’s Music Hall (with L’Rain)

3/8 SAVANNAH, GA Savannah Stopover Music Festival