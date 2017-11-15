Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox and Cate Le Bon to Collaborate on New Music

At next April’s Marfa Myths Festival, Deerhunter and Atlas Sound’s Bradford Cox will be in residence, and will be collaborating on new music with inimitable Welsh-born singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon. They are planning to release the work they make together as an EP.

Connan and Ade Mockasin will also be doing a recording residency in Marfa next year. This year’s lineup of performers also includes Wire, Susanne Ciani, Tom Zé, Laraaji, Jessica Pratt, Circuit Des Yeux, Ryley Walker, Helado Negro, and The Weather Station. Check out further details below and “early bird” ticketing information at the festival’s site. [h/t Pitchfork]