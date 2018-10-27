Courtney Barnett stopped by CBS This Morning today, where she performed the singles “Nameless, Faceless,” “Need A Little Time,” and “City Looks Pretty” from her latest album Tell Me How You Really Feel, which was released in May. The performance follows recent appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she played her songs “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence,” “Charity,” and “Need A Little Time.”

In May, Barnett joined the Breeders on-stage at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival in Belfast, Ireland to perform “Nameless, Faceless,” which originally features backing vocals from the Breeders’ Kim Deal. She also recently covered Elyse Weinberg’s song “Houses” as part of Spotify’s singles series. Watch clips of her CBS This Morning performance below and revisit our May cover story titled “Courtney Barnett Is Feeling Just Fine.”