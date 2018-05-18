Stream Courtney Barnett’s New Album Tell Me How You Really Feel

After a three-year absence from albums (barring a collaboration with Kurt Vile last year called Lotta Sea Lice), Courtney Barnett has finally returned with a full record of new music called Tell Me How You Really Feel. Recorded in July of 2017 in Soundspark Studios, the album finds Barnett reuniting with the producers of her breakthrough Sometimes I Sit And Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, Dan Luscombe and Burke Reid while adding in performances from Kim and Kelley Deal (the latter who just collaborated with Protomartyr) on the track “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence.”

We’ve heard the ferocious “Nameless, Faceless”, the gorgeous “Need A Little Time”, the shifting “City Looks Pretty”, and the heartwarming “Sunday Roast”, all of which are a little more contemplative than her previous work but just as witty.

Listen to the record now, out via Mom + Pop/Milk! Records.



