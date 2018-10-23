Courtney Barnett was the musical guest on the latest episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The indie rock singer performed “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence” from her album Tell Me How You Really Feel, which was released in May. The album was recorded in Melbourne with producer Burke Reid, who also worked on Barnett’s previous album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

Earlier this month, Barnett released a single called “Small Talk” that will appear on 10 Years of Mom + Pop, a compilation commemorating the label’s 10th anniversary that is due November 23. She released a music video for another single “Charity” in August. Barnett is currently in the middle of a tour promoting her new album. See all of Barnett’s upcoming tour dates here, revisit Spin’s May cover story, “Courtney Barnett Is Feeling Just Fine,” and watch her performance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” below.