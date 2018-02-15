Courtney Barnett Announces New Album and Tour, Releases “Nameless, Faceless”

As hinted by an album trailer released earlier this week, Courtney Barnett has announced her new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The record follows her collaborative album with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, which she released in October; the new LP will be released on May 18 via Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists, and Barnett’s own Milk! Records. Barnett has also released the tracklist, cover art, and first single from her upcoming album, “Nameless, Faceless.” The lyrics describe the fear of walking alone as a woman; including a reference to Margaret Atwood’s famous quote, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them; women are afraid that men will kill them.” In an interview with Pitchfork, she said she found the quote in an article and did not know its source until she was getting credits together for the record. Watch the music video for her new single, along with the cover art and tracklist for Tell Me How You Really Feel, below.

Barnett is embarking on a U.S. tour in support of her new album, which kicks off with two festival dates – Fort Worth’s Fortress Festival in late April and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival in early May; she is also playing the BBC Biggest Weekend and All Points East festivals in England. View her full itinerary below.

Tell Me How You Really Feel:

01 Hopefulessness

02 City Looks Pretty

03 Charity

04 Need a Little Time

05 Nameless, Faceless

06 I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

07 Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

08 Help Your Self

09 Walkin’ on Eggshells

10 Sunday Roast

Courtney Barnett Tour

April 29 – Fort Worth, TX (Fortress Festival)

May 4 – Atlanta, GA (Shaky Knees Festival)

May 6 – San Francisco, CA

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA

May 14 – Austin, TX

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA

May 19 – Brooklyn, NY

May 21 – Chicago, IL

May 25 – Belfast, UK (BBC Biggest Weekend)

June 3 – London, UK (All Points East)

July 13 – Louisville, KY (Forecastle Festival)

July 29 – Newport, RI (Newport Folk Festival)