Cardi B Denies Interfering in Nicki Minaj’s Career, Says “Focus on Your Craft”

Nicki Minaj couldn’t help taking shots at Cardi B on today’s episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio. After months of escalating drama, Minaj spent a decent portion of the broadcast discussing the two rappers’s altercation during New York Fashion Week, her perceived Cardi diss on Migos’s song “Motorsport,” and claims that she leaked Cardi’s phone number. At one point, Nicki noted without irony, “I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again.”

Minaj also brought up two singles whose rollout, or lack thereof, she blamed on Cardi’s interference. One track mentioned was “Krippy Kush,” a Spanish-language song by Bad Bunny, Rvssian, and Farruko, whose remix features Nicki and 21 Savage. The song’s video, however, features Travis Scott in lieu of 21, which Minaj blamed on Cardi, saying, “[21 Savage] wasn’t allowed because he was on her single [“Bartier Cardi”].” Cardi refuted the claim on Instagram by posting a screenshot of a message from Rvssian, who produced the song, saying that Savage wasn’t in the video simply because he “had an issue with his kid” that prevented him from attending the shoot.

Nicki also claimed that Cardi was responsible for the lack of a video for producer London On Da Track’s song “No Flag” featuring Minaj, 21 Savage, and Offset. “Offset and 21 Savage didn’t do that London On Da Track record because she said I was talking about her,” Nicki said on air. “It was clear she wanted to turn them against me and that’s what she did.” To that accusation, Cardi offered on Instagram a slightly less diplomatic retort, “The song wasn’t doing good. It wasn’t doing that much numbers. So why would they waste they time?”

You may recall that Cardi previously alleged that Minaj was threatening artists not to work with her. She filmed a grand total of ten videos responding to Nicki’s latest claims on Beats 1, the last of which featured the following career advice: “What you need to do is stop focusing on other people. Focus on yourself. Focus on your craft. Because you’re out here fucking up your legacy looking like a fucking hater.”

You can listen to the contested songs in question and view a few of Cardi’s Instagram responses below.