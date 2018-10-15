Bryan Singer is attempting to get ahead of what he deemed a damaging article in Esquire, presumably investigating sexual misconduct claims that have followed the Usual Suspects director for much of his career.

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues, and people I don’t even know,” Singer wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “In today’s climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.” He accused the magazine of rehashing “false accusations and bogus lawsuits.”

Sexual misconduct accusations against Singer date back to the ’90s, when a 14-year-old extra from the Apt Pupil set sued the director for allegedly forcing him and two other minors to film a nude shower scene set in a high-school locker room. In 2014, Singer was sued by actor Michael Egan, who claimed that Singer raped and sexually abused him between the ages of 15 and 17. The suit was later withdrawn. That same year, a suit filed by an unidentified British man claimed that Singer and Broadway producer Gary Goddard sexually assaulted the man when he was underage in 2006. That suit was later dismissed. Singer was sued in 2017 by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claimed that Singer raped him when he was 17 in 2003.

According to The Wrap, Singer’s camp has not seen Esquire’s forthcoming article and declined the magazine’s request for comment. A source told The Wrap that although Singer was not given specific quotes from the article, it was easy to see where the piece “was going” based on the questions provided.

As Singer notes, the Esquire piece coincides with the release of the new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Singer was fired from the film mid-production, but still retains a directing credit. You can read his full statement via Instagram below.