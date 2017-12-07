Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy

Three days after Bryan Singer was fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the director has been sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman accuses Singer of forcing him to perform oral sex and anally penetrating him on a yacht in Seattle. Singer “categorically” denied the allegations to Variety.

The suit alleges that after the incident, Singer told Sanchez-Guzman that “no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident,” and that he “could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.” Singer allegedly told Sanchez-Guzman that he was a producer and could help him get into acting if he never reported what happened on the yacht.

Sanchez-Guzman is represented by Jeffrey Herman, the same attorney who represented Michael Egan in a 2014 lawsuit alleging that Singer raped Egan and forced him to inhale cocaine in 1999. That lawsuit was dropped after Egan rejected a settlement proposed by Herman that reportedly would’ve given Egan $100,000 in exchange for signing a confidentiality agreement.

“I would look like a complete liar if I came out and said the things he wants me to say,” Egan told Vulture at the time. “I look at what Jeff did to me as no better than the pedophiles.”

Herman also represented Egan in lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by television producer Garth Ancier and former Disney executive David Neuman, to whom Herman later apologized and retracted the claims. Herman and another attorney representing Egan paid Ancier an undisclosed seven-figure settlement for malicious prosecution.

After Singer was replaced as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody, his production company, Bad Hat Harry, shut down. You can read the lawsuit and Singer’s full statement below.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman v. Bryan Singer:

Singer’s statement: