Watch Shawn Mendes Perform with John Legend at Global Citizen Festival
Shawn Mendes performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park where he played the songs “In My Blood,” “Lost in Japan,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” during his set. Mendes was later joined by John Legend to perform the song “Youth.” Elsewhere at the festival, Legend debuted a new song called “Preach” and spoke out against senators’ treatment of sexual-abuse accusers. Cardi B also gave her first solo performance since the birth of her daughter at the festival. Mendes’ self-titled album arrived in May, marking the third full-length release from the songwriter after Handwritten and Illuminate. Watch clips of his Global Citizen Festival set below.