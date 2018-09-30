cardi-b-gives-first-solo-performance-since-pregnancy-watch

News \
Watch Cardi B Give First Solo Performance Since Pregnancy
Saturday night, Cardi B performed her first solo set last night since the birth of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus this summer. Cardi performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, where she joined Janet Jackson, the Weeknd, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, and more on the bill. During the set, she played her Invasion of Privacy hits “Be Careful,” “Drip” “She Bad,” “Bodak Yellow,” and more.
In August, Cardi gave her first performance since the pregnancy, joining Migos onstage at Madison Square Garden to perform their song “Motorsport,” which also features Nicki Minaj. The collaboration has since lead to ongoing conflict between the two rappers. Elsewhere at the Global Citizen Festival, a barrier collapsed, causing widespread panic and confusion. Watch clips of Cardi’s Global Citizen Festival performance below.