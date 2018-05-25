Listen to Shawn Mendes’ New Self-Titled Album

Shawn Mendes has released his self-titled third album. The release follows a 9-hour YouTube livestream announcement in which a number of visual artists carefully crafted a floral rendition of the album’s cover art. Since then, we’ve heard singles “In My Blood,” “Lost in Japan,” “Where Were You in the Morning?,” “Nervous,” and “Youth” with breakout R&B singer Khalid.

Earlier this month, the vocalist performed his song “Youth” with the Parkland students at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. In April, John Mayer affectionately called him “a pop star born both of and for Generation Z” with “a very strong, clear, wide-eyed view of the world.” Check out Mendes’ new self-titled album below.



