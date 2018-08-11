Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokomnikova has announced a new book about the Russian activist band. Title Read & Riot: A Pussy Riot Guide to Activism, the book is described as a “guerrilla guide to radical protest and joyful political resistance” and follows the story of the artist and activist’s numerous arrests while protesting the Russian government.

The book arrives October 9 via HarperCollins, but in the buildup to the release, Tolokomnikova has shared an excerpt of the book, which offers a first-person account of her experience in the Russian prison system. Read & Riot also includes an afterword written by Kim Gordon and Olivia Wilde. Earlier this year, Pussy Riot members were arrested for rushing the field in protest at the 2018 World Cup Finals in Moscow.

Read an excerpt of the book here.