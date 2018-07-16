Three of the four members of Pussy Riot who rushed the field during the World Cup Final in Moscow yesterday have been arrested and placed under “15 days of administrative arrest” for the demonstration. Veronica Nikulshina, Olga Kurachyova, and Pyotr Verzilov will all serve the same sentence, according to the band (see tweets below), but Nikulshina will allegedly spend them “in a special prison.” Nikulshina is also reportedly barred from sporting events indefinitely, while Verzilov is banned for 3 years. A fourth member of the collective, Olga Pakhtusova, is awaiting sentencing. The group also alleged that all four members of the group had spent the night in the police station in uncomfortable conditions.

The group rushed the field in the second half of the game dressed in dated police uniforms, in a stunt that lasted roughly 25 seconds. Verzilov was grabbed by Croatian defender Dejan Lovren while on the pitch. According to the BBC, the members of the controversial Russian collective were charged with “violating the rules for spectators at sporting events and of wearing police uniforms illegally” and face fines of up to 10,000 and 1,500 roubles for the charges. In a statement posted to social media yesterday, Pussy Riot alleged that the demonstration was intended to protest suppression of political rallies and corrupt elections, and demand freedom for political prisoners in the country.

Attention! The court has just sentenced the first Pussy Riot member, Veronica Nikulshina, with 15 days of administrative arrest (will spend them in a special prison) and banned her from visiting sports events. pic.twitter.com/e0hX5fQSzl — (@pussyrrriot) July 16, 2018

Our second member, Olga Kurachova (pink hair, middle of the photo), got 15 days of administrative arrest as well. pic.twitter.com/AGY11xZScK — (@pussyrrriot) July 16, 2018

And Pyotr Verzilov gets 15 days plus a ban to visit sports events for 3 years. — (@pussyrrriot) July 16, 2018

15 days of arrest to Nika, Pussy Riot member who made an action on the football field. others are still waiting for a decision. pic.twitter.com/j0GDUtlOzE — (@pussyrrriot) July 16, 2018