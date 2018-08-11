Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen dropped on Friday after numerous delays due to sample clearance trouble and radio livestream problems, among other issues. Now it looks like Nicki wasn’t as happy with the final product as expected, tweeting about her plans to update the song “Ganja Burns.”

“Just listened to #GangaBurns after a long day & realized that I hate how low I made the hook. Gotta get it swapped out,” she writes. “That’s like my fave song & I can’t let it go out like that😩. Plus I was so sleep deprived I wrote burns instead of burn when they were stressing me 4 trackless.”

In addition to the update, Nicki also revealed that the Target version of the album will include two new songs, possibly including new guest features from Future and Nas in addition to the updated version of “Ganja Burns.” Nicki is the latest in a series of artists updating their albums after the release date, joining Drake’s Scorpion, Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, and more. Read Nicki’s full statement below.

Just listened to #GangaBurns after a long day & realized that I hate how low I made the hook. Gotta get it swapped out. That’s like my fave song & I can’t let it go out like that😩. Plus I was so sleep deprived I wrote burns instead of burn when they were stressing me 4 tracklist — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 11, 2018