Nicki Minaj’s New Album Queen Will Arrive Today at Noon

The release date for Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen has been a little shaky, but now it looks like things are finally back on course. After pushing back the release date for a second time, Minaj had plans to debut the album tonight as part of her “Queen Radio” show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Now, she says that the album will drop at 12pm (noon) EST later today. “I was gonna play the album right now but someone fucked up,” she said. “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

Nicki also said in the broadcast that she’d finished the album just three hours before speaking on the radio. Queen looks to include singles “Chun-Li,” “Bed,” and “Rich Sex.”