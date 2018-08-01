Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Queen Album Release Date Again

Nicki Minaj has delayed her latest album Queen. Billboard notes that the rapper left a message that’s since been deleted in an Apple Music playlist, telling her fans that the release has been pushed back a week. “Can’t wait for you guys to hear my 4th album QUEEN ON AUGUST 17!!!!!!!” she wrote. Queen was originally scheduled to be released June 15 before being pushed back to August 10 in May. For now, it’s not evident whether the most recent delay is related to Minaj’s ongoing sample issues. Last night, she went on Twitter to tell her fans that she’d inadvertently sampled a Tracy Chapman song, and needed more time to clear it.

Take a listen to the album’s single “Bed” with Ariana Grande here.