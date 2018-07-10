Russell Simmons Again Accused of Rape

Another woman has come forward to accuse disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons of rape. Alexia Norton Jones, the granddaughter of publishing house founder W.W. Norton and daughter of former Martin Luther King Jr. attorney and speechwriter Clarence Jones, tells Variety that Simmons was a professional acquaintance and friendly with her father. In November 1990, Jones says, she and Simmons went on a date. Afterward, Simmons invited her up to his Manhattan apartment, where Jones alleges he pushed her against a wall and raped her.

“It was such a fast attack,” Jones told the reporter. “He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times, and then I acquiesced. It was very fast. I would say it happened in less than 10 minutes.”

Simmons denies Jones’s accusations, as he has multiple other allegations of misconduct. “I’m deeply saddened by this story from Alexia,” Simmons said in a statement to Variety. “At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago. I have taken multiple lie detector tests that affirm I never sexually assaulted anyone. Alexia and I dated, were intimate and attended multiple events together after she alleges the incident occurred in 1990.”

Jones says she never told her father, but her therapist reportedly recalled her describing the alleged rape in the early ’90s. After several years, Jones says she forgave Simmons “simply for one reason: time.” This spring, she decided to file a police report in New York. Though the report falls outside the statue of limitations, Jones says she acted in solidarity with other women who have accused Simmons.

“I would have kept quiet forever,” Jones said. “What made me come forward is his denials of violence toward other women. I don’t want any money from Russell. I’m not suing him.”

As many as 16 other women have accused Simmons of sexual assault or misconduct. Late last year, Simmons announced he was stepping aside from his companies following assault accusations by former model Keri Claussen Khalighi and screenwriter Jenny Lumet. Additional accusers include filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik, singer Tina Baker, rapper Sherri Hines, journalist Toni Sallie, former Def Jam employee Drew Dixon, publicist Kelly Cutrone, and writer Sil Lai Abrams.