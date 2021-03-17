Rhye’s Michael Milosh Denies Sexual Abuse and Grooming Accusations by Ex-Wife

Michael Milosh, the musician known for his work as Rhye, has issued a statement denying the sexual abuse and grooming accusations levied by his ex-wife, Alexa Nikolas.

In a statement provided to SPIN, Milosh said that Nikolas’ “false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking” and that he’s been an outspoken advocate for women to speak out and be heard.

Milosh says that the accusations have surfaced as he has stopped giving Nikolas financial support following their divorce.

“Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended. I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination,” he said.

He went on to call Nikolas’ lengthy Instagram posts “it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction” and characterized it as “defamation.”

“I’ve tried to be supportive and help out when repeatedly asked but at a certain point, I was not able to provide any additional financial support things seemed to have taken an abrupt change thereafter. Now I am being hit with horrific and spiteful lies,” he said.”

On Monday, in a series of Instagram posts, Nikolas accused Milosh of grooming her when they first met and of sexually abusing her. On Tuesday, Nikolas shared on Instagram that others have come forward after she shared her story.

Nikolas added an additional Instagram post yesterday (March 16) which indicated other women had come forward.

Read Milosh’s full statement below: