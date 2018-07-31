New Music \
Parquet Courts Release “Freebird II” Video, Announce New Tour Dates
Parquet Courts have released a new video for “Freebird II,” off their latest and best yet album Wide Awake. Released on Apple Music, the video follows the four-piece as they go from playing live to a masquerade dinner party of sorts in the same studio. The group enlisted Claes Nordwall to direct again, following his work on “Berlin Got Blurry” off Human Performance.
Frontman Andrew Savage said in a statement that “originally there was a shot of us ripping up a confederate flag in the video, but we decided it wasn’t obvious enough that the flag was getting destroyed, so we cut it. But just in case you were wondering, we are not fans of it.” The video is the fourth from the album following “Wide Awake,” “Mardi Gras Beads,” and “Total Football.” They also announced another batch of fall tour dates following their current U.S. and European tour listed below with new dates in bold.
Aug. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza
Aug. 5 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival
Sept. 17 – Sat. Sept. 22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival
Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz Wed.
Oct. 10 – Mexico City, MX @ SALA
Nov. 3 – Dublin, IRL @ Academy 2
Nov. 4 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
Nov. 5 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Nov. 6 – Galsgow, UK @ SWG3
Nov. 7 – Leeds, UK @ The Church
Nov. 10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Nov. 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Nov. 16 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
Nov. 18 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Mon. Nov. 19 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
Tue. Nov. 20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Brotfabrik
Nov. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Dec. 1 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Dec. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 6 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Dec. 8 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom w/ Sun Ra Arkestra