Parquet Courts have released a new video for “Freebird II,” off their latest and best yet album Wide Awake. Released on Apple Music, the video follows the four-piece as they go from playing live to a masquerade dinner party of sorts in the same studio. The group enlisted Claes Nordwall to direct again, following his work on “Berlin Got Blurry” off Human Performance.

Frontman Andrew Savage said in a statement that “originally there was a shot of us ripping up a confederate flag in the video, but we decided it wasn’t obvious enough that the flag was getting destroyed, so we cut it. But just in case you were wondering, we are not fans of it.” The video is the fourth from the album following “Wide Awake,” “Mardi Gras Beads,” and “Total Football.” They also announced another batch of fall tour dates following their current U.S. and European tour listed below with new dates in bold.

Aug. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza

Aug. 5 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

Sept. 17 – Sat. Sept. 22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz Wed.

Oct. 10 – Mexico City, MX @ SALA

Nov. 3 – Dublin, IRL @ Academy 2

Nov. 4 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Nov. 5 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Nov. 6 – Galsgow, UK @ SWG3

Nov. 7 – Leeds, UK @ The Church

Nov. 10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Nov. 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Nov. 16 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

Nov. 18 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Mon. Nov. 19 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

Tue. Nov. 20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Brotfabrik

Nov. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Dec. 1 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Dec. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 6 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Dec. 8 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom w/ Sun Ra Arkestra