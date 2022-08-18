Instagram Facebook Twitter
Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts Lead Destination Chaos Festival

Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & the Light and Amyl & the Sniffers are also on the bill
(Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images for FYF)

Iggy Pop, Descendents and Parquet Courts top the bill for the first Destination Chaos festival, which will take place Jan. 28-Feb. 4 at the Senator Resort on Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Tickets for what’s described as “all-inclusive week of music, comedy, booze, culinary madness and tropical debauchery” go on sale Saturday (Aug. 20).

“Join us for seven raging nights of live music and laughs across three stages,” organizers wrote on the event Web site. It’s time to leave your suburban home for a holiday in the sun!”

Destination Chaos’ lineup further boasts Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & the Light performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures in its entirety, Amyl & the Sniffers, Bouncing Souls, Shame and The Bronx, among others. Comedians Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Joe Sib, Casey Balsham, Natalie Cuomo and JT Habersaat are also part of the festivities.

“You will not find a lineup like this, set in the most picturesque intimate oasis, anywhere else. But that’s not all! Along with epic shows, there will be comedy performances, film screenings, pool parties a casino and more,” organizers said.

For Pop, 75, Destination Chaos joins the slate for his first series of live performances since 2019, which also includes a co-headlining appearance at the Desert Daze festival in Lake Perris, Calif. Pop visits Spain’s Latitude Festival on Saturday.

Jonathan Cohen

