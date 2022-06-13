Instagram Facebook Twitter
Leona Naess Opens Up About Revitalizing Her Career
Dave Stewart on His Ambitious New Solo Project, Eurythmics’ Rock Hall Induction
Desert Daze 2022: Tame Impala to Play Lonerism, Iggy Pop’s Only North American Show

Stacked festival will take place September 30-October 2 in California
Desert Daze is back for its 10th edition — and it’s quite a lineup. Tame Impala will mark the 10th anniversary of its Lonerism by heading to the California desert to play the album in full.

Iggy Pop is also playing what’s billed as his only North American show in 2022 at the festival. The punk legend is currently on tour in Europe. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will also be on hand and are gearing up to play an “Exclusive Southern California Set.”

Other artists featured include Chicano Batman, The Marías, Sky Ferreira, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, and Men I Trust among many more. As usual, Desert Daze will feature a number of video artists and art installations including work by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, and Slim Reaper.

The festival takes place in Lake Perris, California over the weekend of September 30 through October 2. Ticket info is here, with prices starting at $299 for weekend passes, with payment plans available.

