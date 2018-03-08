Parquet Courts — “Wide Awake”

Brooklyn post-punk darlings Parquet Courts injected some funk into the title track for their forthcoming album Wide Awake!. The song’s video, directed by Brother Willis, depicts the highly caffeinated band wearing matching purple tuxedos as they shop for records, collect plastic beads, and frolic in the French Quarter. Watch below.

Wide Awake! was produced by Danger Mouse and drops on May 18. Check out Spin’s review of the album’s first single “Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience.”