Parquet Courts – “Mardi Gras Beads”
Parquet Courts have released “Mardi Gras Beads,” the third advance single from their upcoming album Wide Awake! After the disarmingly funky title track, this one is mellow in a way that’s reminiscent of their last record Human Performance, with a tuneful lead vocal from guitarist Austin Brown. Like “Wide Awake,” this one comes with a video set in New Orleans. This time, Brown gets lost in the city after catching a possibly magic set of beads during Mardi Gras, then rejoins his band just in time for a guitar solo at a show. Watch it below.